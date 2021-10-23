Myles Turner Had A Poster Dunk In The Pacers-Wizards Game

    • October 23, 2021
    Myles Turner had a massive dunk in the Pacers-Wizards game on Friday.
    Myles Turner had a huge highlight in Friday night's Pacers-Wizards game. 

    The former Texas Longhorn threw down a dunk that was an absolute poster. 

    The highlight of the dunk can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Indiana Pacers. 

    Turner dunked it on Wizards center Daniel Gafford. 

    Last season, Turner averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. 

    He also led the NBA with 3.4 blocks per game. 

