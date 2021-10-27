Pascal Siakam's Status For The Pacers-Raptors Game

The Indiana Pacers are on the road to face the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Wednesday evening.

The team is coming off of a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night and has a 1-3 record.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are also 1-3.

The Pacers are lucky they will not have to face NBA Champion and former All-Star Pascal Siakam, who is out due to a shoulder injury he sustained last year that he is recovering from.

The status of Siakam for the game against the Pacers on Wednesday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Tony East of Forbes.

Siakam has yet to play in a game this season.

More on Siakam can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Michael Grange of Sportsnet.

