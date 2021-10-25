Caris LeVert's Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers will once again be without star shooting guard Caris LeVert when they play the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night in Indianapolis.

The status of LeVert for the game can be seen in a tweet embedded below from Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Flies.

Before the season began the Pacers announced he would miss the first four games of the new season, and be reevaluated on Monday, October 25.

LeVert averaged 20.2 points per game last season for the Brooklyn Nets and Pacers.



Related stories on NBA basketball