NBA Insider Predicts How Pacers vs Bucks Series Will Go
The NBA Playoffs have been set, and the Indiana Pacers are ready to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks for the second year in a row.
This time, Indiana will have homecourt advantage over Milwaukee since they are in fourth place. However, this doesn't mean the series will be a walk in the park.
The Bucks dominated the Pacers in three of the four games they played against each other in the regular season, with Indiana beating Milwaukee once by a single point. If they want to come out in the playoffs, they're going to have to step up their game.
Fortunately, one NBA insider thinks they will do just that.
More Pacers: 3 Biggest X-Factors For Pacers in First-Round Playoff Series vs Bucks
According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, injuries are going to play a major factor in this first round. Specifically, the Bucks will likely be down Damian Lillard, who is out indefinitely due to suffering deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.
Despite Milwaukee having a better overall net rating without Lillard, his offensive presence will be greatly missed. This season, he has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
"This season, the Pacers have scored 119.5 points per 100 possessions with Tyrese Haliburton on the floor," Bailey said. "And with or without Lillard, Milwaukee doesn't have great options to disrupt his playmaking."
More Pacers: Pacers Rick Carlisle Brutally Honest About Facing Bucks in First-Round Rematch
That being said, the Bucks do have one major weapon on their side: two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is once again having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game.
"Of course, the Bucks do have the best individual player in the series in Giannis Antetokounmpo. And he'll almost certainly put up a gaudy stat line," Baile elaborated.
"But Indiana's variety of offensive options (eight players averaged at least nine points and six of those eight averaged at least one three this season) and the uncertainty on Lillard's status will be enough for the Pacers to win this first-round series for a second straight time."
In the end, Bailey believes that the Pacers will come out on top in six games.
More Pacers: Pacers Have Massive Advantage Over Bucks in Playoffs for One Reason
NBA History Shows Pacers May Not Have Great Shot at NBA Finals