Check Out Photos Of Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis And Torrey Craig From Indiana Pacers Media Day

The Indiana Pacers held media day on Monday, and the team shared photos of some of their stars in a post on Twitter.
The photos of Torrey Craig, Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert can be seen embedded below in a Tweet from the Pacers.
- Craig (played for the Bucks and Suns last season) is entering his first season with the Pacers.
- LeVert is entering his second season with the Pacers
- Brogdon is entering his third season with the Pacers
- Sabonis (two-time NBA All-Star) is entering his fifth season with the Pacers
