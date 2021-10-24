Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Reportedly Just Got Drafted By This NBA Team's G-League Team

Publish date:
NBA News: He Was Once An NBA Star And Now He's Headed To The G-League After Working Out With The Nets, Bucks, And Others This Summer
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lance Stephenson has been drafted by the Denver Nuggets' G-League team. Stephenson was a star on the Indiana Pacers.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lance Stephenson was drafted 13th overall in the G-League Draft on Saturday.
He was selected by the Grand Rapids (Denver Nuggets G-League team).
Stephenson is 31-years-old and has played nine years in the NBA.
His best season in 2014 on the Indiana Pacers, but he left the team to go to the Charlotte Hornets after that season.
He did return to Indiana in 2017 for part of two seasons.
Stephenson most recently played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019.
This past off-season he worked out in front of several teams in Las Vegas, Nevada (see tweet from August below from Adam Zagoria of Forbes).
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.