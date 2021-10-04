The Pacers Will Visit The Knicks On Tuesday, And Here's What The Knicks Tweeted On Monday

October 4, 2021
NBA News: Here's What The New York Knicks Tweeted
NBA News: Here's What The New York Knicks Tweeted

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will play on Wednesday for each team's first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season.
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will play on Wednesday for each team's first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will both play their first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening. 

On Monday, the Knicks sent out a Tweet, and their post can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

The Tweet from the Knicks said: "Good morning, Knicks basketball be played this week."

The Pacers and Knicks played each other three times in the regular season last year, and while the Pacers won the first game, the Knicks would win the final two. 

The Knicks had an outstanding regular season last year that featured Julius Randle making his first career All-Star appearance, and having the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. 

They lost in the first round to the Atlanta Hawks in five games. 

The Pacers came one game shy of making the NBA Playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the NBA's first ever Play-in Tournament. 

