NBA News: If The Trail Blazers Trade Damian Lillard, The New York Knicks Are The Betting Favorite to Land Him

The New York Knicks are the betting favorite to land Damian Lillard if he gets traded, according to SportsBetting.ag.

The Portland Trail Blazers had their season end at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets last week.

After the series, they parted ways with head coach Terry Stotts (see Tweet below).

There is no indication that the Trail Blazers would trade their All-Star Damian Lillard, but according to SportsBetting.ag, if they do trade him, the New York Knicks are the favorite to be the landing spot.

A Tweet with all of the odds for different teams can be seen below from Ryan Ward of LakersNation, and the site can be viewed in the hyperlink above.

