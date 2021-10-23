Miami Heat's Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers Without Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat will be without their six-time All-Star point guard on Saturday evening in Indiana against the Pacers.

The team has announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

After crushing the Milwaukee Bucks in their first game, they will get a good road test with a Pacers team (0-2) who is hungry for a win.

