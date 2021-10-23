Miami Heat's Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers Without Kyle Lowry

    • October 23, 2021
    NBA News: Miami Heat's Starting Lineup Without Kyle Lowry Against The Indiana Pacers
    NBA News: Miami Heat's Starting Lineup Without Kyle Lowry Against The Indiana Pacers

    The Miami Heat have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. They will be without starting point guard Kyle Lowry.
    The Miami Heat will be without their six-time All-Star point guard on Saturday evening in Indiana against the Pacers. 

    The team has announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

    After crushing the Milwaukee Bucks in their first game, they will get a good road test with a Pacers team (0-2) who is hungry for a win.

