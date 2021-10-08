NBA Drama: Want To Live In Ben Simmons' Philadelphia Condo? For $3 Million You Can

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, (see Tweet below and read article here), Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons has listed his condo in Philadelphia for sale for $3.1 million.

Now, according to Pompey, Simmons owns another home in the area.

Pompey did report that he is also considering selling the other home as well.

The listing is noteworthy considering Simmons is not with the team, and the 76ers are in the tough spot of deciding what to do in terms of trading him.

If the 76ers do decide to trade him, Simmons could be looking for a new home in the Indianapolis area, because according to Pompey (read article here and see Tweet below), the Pacers are one of the teams that are interested in trading for the 25 year old.

On Tuesday, The PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck reported more on the on-going situation and the money that Simmons is losing out on not being with the team.

His Tweet can be seen below, and article can be read here.



