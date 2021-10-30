Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    NBA News: The Pacers Have Announced Their Injury Report For The Game With Toronto Raptors
    The Indiana Pacers host the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
    The Indiana Pacers will host the Toronto Raptors in Indianapolis on Saturday night. 

    The team has announced their full injury report for the game, which can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below. 

    The Pacers lost to the Raptors 118-100 in Canada earlier in the week, and are on a three game losing streak with a 1-5 record. 

    Meanwhile, the Raptors come into the game with a 3-3 record, and are coming off a in over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

