The Pacers Have Announced Their Injury Report For The Game With Toronto Raptors

The Indiana Pacers will host the Toronto Raptors in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

The team has announced their full injury report for the game, which can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

The Pacers lost to the Raptors 118-100 in Canada earlier in the week, and are on a three game losing streak with a 1-5 record.

Meanwhile, the Raptors come into the game with a 3-3 record, and are coming off a in over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Related stories on NBA basketball