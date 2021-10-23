The Indiana Pacers Are The First Team To Do This Since 1955

The Indiana Pacers have joined a list with only one other team in NBA history.

It's a list that no one would ever want to be on, and ironically its with a fellow Indiana team.

According to ESPN Stats & Info (see tweet below), the Pacers are just the second team in NBA history to lost their first two games of a season by one-point.

The only other team?

The Fort Wayne Pistons.

The Pacers lost the first game of the season 123-122 in Charlotte against the Hornets, and their second game in overtime against the Wizards in Washington 135-134.

