NBA News: What? The Indiana Pacers Are The First Team To Do This Since 1955
The Indiana Pacers have lost their first two games of the season by just one-point. According to ESPN Stats & Info they are just the second team in NBA history to do that.
The Indiana Pacers have joined a list with only one other team in NBA history.
It's a list that no one would ever want to be on, and ironically its with a fellow Indiana team.
According to ESPN Stats & Info (see tweet below), the Pacers are just the second team in NBA history to lost their first two games of a season by one-point.
The only other team?
The Fort Wayne Pistons.
The Pacers lost the first game of the season 123-122 in Charlotte against the Hornets, and their second game in overtime against the Wizards in Washington 135-134.
