NBA Playoffs LISTEN: James Jones Speaks on Chris Paul's Status Ahead of Suns Lakers Game 6

James Jones tells Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that Chris Paul will be playing in Game 6.

Chris Paul has been banged up all series with a hurt shoulder against the Los Angeles Lakers, but the 11-time All-Star point guard will be playing in Game 6 on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.

Phoenix Suns' General Managers James Jones Speaking on 98.7 Arizona Sports on the Burns and Gambo Show, said Paul would be ready to go.

"Chris is fine, will be ready to go, he'll be ready to go," Jones told Burns and Gambo on Wednesday.

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

