NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Injury Status Against Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks had a 2-0 series lead before losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 118-108 on Friday night in Dallas.

Luka Doncic (neck) has been listed as questionable for Game 4 on Sunday, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Doncic spoke about the pain he had in his neck after the game, and his quote can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

