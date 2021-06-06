NBA Playoffs: Nets' James Harden Injury Update For Game 2 Against Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center to win Game 1 of the series.

However, in the first quarter, they lost All-Star James Harden due to a hamstring injury, and he did not return for the remainder of the game.

Harden has been ruled out for Game 2, and his status can be seen in a post below from the Nets' Twitter account.

The Nets are 1.5-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball