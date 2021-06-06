NBA Playoffs: Nets' James Harden Thanks Lakers' LeBron James For Tweet After Getting Hurt in Bucks Game

James Harden got hurt in the Nets' 115-107 win over the Bucks in Game 1.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 in Game 1 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York.

During the first quarter of the game, James Harden left the game due to a hamstring injury (see Tweet from Bleacher Report below).

After the injury, LeBron James Tweeted, wishing Harden well (see Tweet from James below).

On Sunday, Harden responded to James' Tweet and thanked him (see Harden's Tweet below).

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

