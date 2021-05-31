NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Injury Status Against 76ers

The Wizards play the 76ers in Game 4 on Monday.

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards are in a 3-0 hole against the Philadelphia 76ers, who have been clicking on all cylinders.

If the 76ers win on Monday night, they will complete the 4-0 sweep in the nation's capital.

Westbrook has been dealing with an ankle issue but did play in Game 3 and is questionable to play again on Monday night.

Westbrook's status can be seen below from Fred Katz of The Atheltic, and a video of head coach Scott Brooks can be seen from the Wizards' Twitter account below.

