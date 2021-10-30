Kevin Durant Just Broke Torrey Craig's Ankles And NBA Twitter Is Going Crazy

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    NBA Twitter Went Absolutely Nuts About The Ridiculous Move Kevin Durant Had In The Pacers-Nets Game
    NBA Twitter Went Absolutely Nuts About The Ridiculous Move Kevin Durant Had In The Pacers-Nets Game

    Kevin Durant had an incredible crossover during the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
    Kevin Durant had a sensational highlight on Friday night in Brooklyn during the showdown between the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers. 

    The 2014 MVP had an incredible crossover move that sent Torrey Craig to the floor, and Durant then nailed the shot. 

    The highlight of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets. 

    NBA Twitter is buzzing about the sensational move that got everyone excited in the arena. 

    The Nets won the game 105-98 to improve to 3-3, while the Pacers fell to 1-5.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

