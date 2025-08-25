New Pacers Addition Up for 'Biggest Opportunity of His Career,' Says Insider
The Indiana Pacers haven't made a lot of splashy moves since falling in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with their best player Tyrese Haliburton sidelined.
In fact, the team's two biggest changes in 2025-26 are personnel absences: Haliburton has been ruled out for the year as he recovers from an Achilles tendon rupture, while starting center Myles Turner abandoned the only NBA team he's ever played for in his 10 prior pro seasons to ink a four-season, $108.9 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency.
To replace Turner, the Pacers re-signed two of their free agent reserve big men in Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman, and traded for former Memphis Grizzlies sharpshooting reserve Jay Huff.
Tony Bradley, a late-season addition last year, and Wiseman both are on deals that are not fully guaranteed, and it seems likely one will be cut after training camp.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes that, with Huff being the only rim-protecting center available with Turner's 3-point shooting, could have a major chance to thrive in Rick Carlisle's pace-and-space offensive sets this year.
"Huff isn't going to replace Myles Turner's production at center, but he's in line for the biggest opportunity of his career and should be expected to perform well in an upsized role," Hughes writes.
Jay Huff's Intriguing Upside
"Though he played just 748 minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies last year, the 27-year-old journeyman was consistently productive in his limited time, posting per-36 averages of 21.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 3.9 made triples (at a 40.5 percent clip)," Hughes notes.
In 64 contests for the 48-34 Grizzlies last year, Huff averaged 6.9 points on .515/.405/.786 shooting splits, 2.0 boards, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 assists in 11.7 minutes per.
"If he holds up physically, Huff will at least give Indy some of the same floor-stretching and shot-blocking Turner provided over the last decade," Hughes adds.
Carlisle has indicated that he intends to cast his starting center during training camp. Jackson and Huff seem to be the leaders in the clubhouse. The 23-year-old inked a three-season, $21 million deal to remain with Indiana this summer, and that investment seems to affirm Indiana general manager Kevin Pritchard's commitment to Jackson's upside. He and Wiseman tore their Achilles tendons early into the season, but should be recuperated at some point in 2025-26.
