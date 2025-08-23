Pacers Expected to Cut Big Man Ahead of 2025-26 Season: Report
Indiana Pacers team president of basketball operation Kevin Pritchard faces a tough decision ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.
Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Indiana is anticipated to ditch at least one of the many centers (four, in fact) it's carrying on its roster to deal with the absence of 2024-25 3-and-D starter Myles Turner, who defected for a $108.9 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.
"Although the Pacers have a full 15-man roster at this moment, it is expected that they won't keep both James Wiseman and Tony Bradley entering the 2025-26 season," Siegel reveals. "Both players have non-guaranteed contracts and can be leveraged if Indiana looks to make a roster upgrade."
This story will be updated...
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.