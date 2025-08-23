All Pacers

Pacers Expected to Cut Big Man Ahead of 2025-26 Season: Report

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 30, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard speaks during an Indiana Pacers press conference to announce the contract extension of center Miles Turner at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers team president of basketball operation Kevin Pritchard faces a tough decision ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Indiana is anticipated to ditch at least one of the many centers (four, in fact) it's carrying on its roster to deal with the absence of 2024-25 3-and-D starter Myles Turner, who defected for a $108.9 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Although the Pacers have a full 15-man roster at this moment, it is expected that they won't keep both James Wiseman and Tony Bradley entering the 2025-26 season," Siegel reveals. "Both players have non-guaranteed contracts and can be leveraged if Indiana looks to make a roster upgrade."

This story will be updated...

