Old Jaylen Brown Comments on Pacers Resurface Amid ECF
The Indiana Pacers have played excellent basketball throughout the playoffs, especially in the Eastern Conference Finals, where the team won two games at Madison Square Garden against an extremely talented Knicks team.
The Pacers have made several tough shots, all while having high-level ball movement and the ability to take advantage of mismatches as well.
Indiana is currently in its second consecutive conference finals series. Last time out, they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics, who would go onto win the title.
After Game 3 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, Celtics star Jaylen Brown had some interesting comments after the game, which saw the Celtics win 114-111 to get a 3-0 series lead.
"They were shooting the ball well. Some of those guys turned into fucking Michael Jordan or whatever. Some of those guys turned into fucking Michael Jordan or whatever," Brown hold reporters.
"And we was like, man, what is going on? Like, you know, we couldn't figure it out."
That game was played without Tyrese Haliburton, though it featured T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard scoring more than 20 points each, the same for Siakam and Turner, who all led a team effort to push the Celtics in the game, just to fall short in the end.
Brown's comments highlight the depth of the Pacers' roster, which has players who can contribute throughout the team, with a different player capable of getting hot from the 3-point line or having a scoring outburst.
In this year's conference finals against the Knicks, the team is once again showing its depth, with players constantly rotating within the game to make sure there are fresh legs that can play at the high tempo preferred by Indiana.
All of the team's role players can provide something different as well, whether it is defensive ability, floor spacing, or secondary-ball handling. The Pacers' roster is full of quality, and it has shown through the playoffs.
