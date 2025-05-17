Pacers Legend to Call ECF Games vs Knicks
A former Indiana Pacers superstar will call his old team's impending Eastern Conference Finals series against the New York Knicks.
Both Indiana and New York — who will face each other in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years — upset their opponents in their semifinal series.
The No. 4-seeded Pacers upset the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in a five-game obliteration.
Granted, two-time All-Star Cleveland point guard Darius Garland missed the first bouts of the series with a big toe injury and, upon returning, was just not performing at his standard level. All-Star power forward Evan Mobley missed Game 2 with an ankle sprain, while reserve forward De'Andre Hunter missed the same contest with a dislocated right thumb. Six-time All-Star Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell sat out the second half of a Game 4 blowout loss with a left ankle injury, although he returned for Game 5.
The No. 3-seeded Knicks took care of the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA champions, in six games. Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis was limited for much of the series — but then again, when is he actually healthy during the postseason? Six-time All-Star Boston power forward Jayson Tatum tore his right Achilles tendon late into an eventual Game 4 loss, although that contest was already trending towards a defeat and a 3-1 Knicks series lead.
Now, TNT commentator Reggie Miller will get to supply analysis as his old team hopes to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since he brought them there in 2000.
The 6-foot-7 shooting guard was selected with the No. 11 pick out of UCLA in the 1987 NBA Draft.
Miller spent all 18 of his Hall of Fame seasons with the Pacers. A five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA honoree, Miller was essentially Stephen Curry before Stephen Curry, albeit without quite the same elite handle.
Across 1389 career regular seasons, Miller averaged 18.2 points on .471/.395/.888 shooting splits, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists a night. He led the Pacers to 15 playoff berths, including six Eastern Conference Finals and the aforementioned 2000 NBA Finals. Miller's Indiana squads played the Knicks in six playoff series, including three East Finals.
