Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics Final Injury Report: Key players' status revealed
In this story:
The Indiana Pacers have announced that guard T.J. McConnell will not play in tonight's game against the Boston Celtics, as he deals with left knee soreness, while second-year guard Johnny Furphy will suit up after dealing with a left ankle sprain.
For the Celtics, star forward Jaylen Brown will be available after missing last game with an illness, while second-year forward Jordan Walsh will miss his second straight game, also with an illness.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview.
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
T.J. McConnell: Out - Knee
Johnny Furphy: Available - Ankle
Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown: Available - Illness
Jordan Walsh: Out - Illness
Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, NBC Sports Boston
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM The Fan (Indiana), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (6-22) and Boston Celtics (17-11) meet for the first of four regular season matchups. The two teams met three times last season, with two resulting in wins for the Pacers. The Pacers are 87-110 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 58-41 in home games and 29-69 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Quenton Jackson
C Jay Huff
F Bennedict Mathurin
F Pascal Siakam
CELTICS
G Payton Pritchard
G Derrick White
C Neeimas Queta
F Jaylen Brown
F Sam Hauser
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +11.5 (-106), Celtics -10.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Pacers +450, Celtics -600
Total points scored: 225.5 (over -112, under -108)
QUOTABLE
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle: "We missed 12 layups at the rim in this game and they were ill-timed bc those misses often times turned into threes, baskets, or and-ones. It was uncanny the way it was happening, but that's not an excuse, it's just a fact. It just goes to show you how important those swing plays are and so, we got to win more of our share of them."