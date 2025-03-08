Pacers' Aaron Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin Both Land on Injury Report Ahead of Hawks Game
The Indiana Pacers are in a battle right now. They are in a battle with the Milwaukee Bucks for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Whoever wins that battle gets rewarded with home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, probably against the other team. Right now, the Pacers sit a full game behind the Bucks for that spot.
With the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis for the women this week and the men next week, the Pacers will be on the road for a while.
They have been in Atlanta since last week and have already lost a game to the Hawks. In that game, Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin had to sit out with injuries.
Mathurin has missed the last few games with a wrist injury. While the injury isn't serious, he has missed the last four games with the injury.
Now, Mathurin is on the injury report again ahead of a rematch with the Hawks. Unfortunately for the Pacers so is Aaron Nesmith.
With both small forwards on the injury report, the Pacers are in danger of having to start Jarace Walker for the second straight game. He started on Thursday night, as well.
Nesmith is probable, so he will likely be in the lineup again. They are in danger of missing Haliburton again because he is listed as questionable yet again.
The Pacers can't be without their key guys for too long. Losing too many games would put them in danger of being sixth and having the Pistons jump them in the standings.
Nesmith and Mathurin both make this team a lot better with them in the lineup. Mathurin is their primary scorer off the bench now that Nesmith is healthy.
The Pacers have had very few games this season in which they are fully healthy. They have been able to survive because of their depth.
So far this season, Nesmith is averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Mathurin is averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
Pacers Injury Report: Tyrese Haliburton In Danger of Missing Hawks Rematch
