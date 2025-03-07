Pacers Injury Report: Tyrese Haliburton In Danger of Missing Hawks Rematch
The Indiana Pacers are getting ready for their rematch with the Atlanta Hawks this weekend and they could once again be without star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton has been listed as questionable for this game against Atlanta as he deals with a nagging injury.
The star guard is dealing with a left hip flexor strain. Haliburton missed the Pacers game against the Hawks on Thursday.
Indiana wasn't able to grab the win over the Hawks in the previous meeting as they looked very out of sorts without their star. The Pacers will need to figure out how to manage without him if he has to sit again in this game.
The Pacers will be relying on others to step up but they could be very shorthanded in this one. Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin are both listed on the injury report as well heading into the game.
Center Myles Turner will need to step up for the Pacers in this game and he started off strong against the Hawks on Thursday. Turner dropped 15 points in the first half but he went fully quiet in the second half.
The veteran spoke about this and called himself out for his lackluster performance.
"I've never had zero field goal attempts in a half in my entire career," Turner said. "(Expletive) is unacceptable. I was pretty frustrated. ... They made an emphasis of not letting me pick-and-pop like some teams do. Put a small on me. I was able to duck in for a few in the first half. Didn't get enough for myself in the second half. I gotta be more aggressive getting more action on top. I can't not shoot the ball in a half, especially when our top guys are down. That won't happen again."
For the Pacers to get back on track, it will take an entire team effort. Atlanta is a desperate team as they are trying to get into the postseason.
We should know more about the status of Haliburton as we get closer to game start.
