Pacers' Myles Turner Goes on NSFW Rant Regarding His Lackluster Performance vs Hawks
The Indiana Pacers dropped a frustrating game to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, throwing away a chance to position themselves better in the standings. Indiana was without the services of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton but it was still a tough situation all around.
Star center Myles Turner put together a strong performance in the first half of the game, scoring 15 points. But he went completely silent in the second half and it ended up costing the team.
After the fact, Turner discussed his lackluster performance in the second half of the game. The veteran center went on a mini NSFW rant to discuss his performance.
"I've never had zero field goal attempts in a half in my entire career," Turner said. "(Expletive) is unacceptable. I was pretty frustrated. ... They made an emphasis of not letting me pick-and-pop like some teams do. Put a small on me. I was able to duck in for a few in the first half. Didn't get enough for myself in the second half. I gotta be more aggressive getting more action on top. I can't not shoot the ball in a half, especially when our top guys are down. That won't happen again."
The Pacers needed Turner to be the star in the second half, especially without Haliburton on the court. Without their star guard, the offense looked out of sorts and Indiana paid the price with the loss.
Star Pascal Siakam also weighed in on the poor performance against Atlanta.
"Everyone's gotta step up a little bit more," Siakam said. "We gotta find ways to continue to attack and keep the ball moving and also guys not feeling like they have to over do it. Just go out there and play. Everybody gotta be a threat. We're so used to Ty having the ball and commanding our offense. Everyone kinda got to do their job, their part, make sure the ball keeps moving and keep attacking."
Indiana will now regroup and look ahead to their rematch with Atlanta this weekend. The Pacers will need to bring more focus to the table, whether Haliburton is able to play or not.
