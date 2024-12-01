Pacers Being Given Surprising Odds to Win 2025 NBA Title
The Indiana Pacers are not having the start to the season they had envisioned. They are off to a slow start and are one of the more inconsistent teams as we approach the two-month mark of the season.
The Pacers were one of the more surprising teams in the league last season after making an improbable run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana is seeking to make its way back and then some, but as things stand, it doesn't have great odds of doing so.
As for their odds of the 2025 NBA title, they aren't so great. Bovada Official released the latest title odds, and Indiana is in the bottom half of the latest odds, ranking 18th with +7500 odds.
The Pacers are behind the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and the Memphis Grizzlies, to name a few.
Indiana has yet to play in the NBA Finals since 2000 when they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. The closest Indiana has come to an appearance in the Finals since then was last season, but the Boston Celtics swept them, running them out of the building.
The Pacers have the pieces to be one of the more competitive teams in the league. They have some young pieces and some veterans who complement each other well, but they have trouble being consistent this season.
The Pacers, led by Tyrese Haliburton, have had a tough start to the season. After a summer in which he did his part to help lead Team USA to another gold medal, he has not been the star many expected him to be this open.
In 20 games this season, Haliburton is ranked third in the team in points per game at 17.5, along with 8.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 3.5 rebounds. Haliburton is a fine young player, but he simply needs to do more to get his Pacers team over the hump.
Luckily, he had other pieces to help carry the load, such as Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam. These two players are critical to the Pacers, and that'll continue throughout the season.
Indiana has a long way to go before we even start thinking about the playoffs. Luckily, the Eastern Conference is not strong, and they'll remain in the thick of things even if they hover around .500.
The Pacers could still be the team we all thought they would be to start the season.
