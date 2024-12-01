Pacers Rumors: All-Star Centers' Expected Trade Cost Should Excite Indiana
The Indiana Pacers have seen their team be hit with different injuries all over the roster this season. However, none have been as apparent as in the frontcourt.
Indiana has lost two centers to season-ending injuries already, leaving them fairly thin up front. The Pacers have been gauging the trade market to bring in some help but so far, nothing has materialized.
Other than Myles Turner, Indiana has been using patchwork to keep their frontcourt active. But ahead of the NBA trade deadline in Feb., the Pacers could be one of the more active teams.
One name that Indiana could look into is Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. Chicago has put Vucevic on the trade block for a while now but could finally be ready to part with the All-Star as they head into a complete rebuild.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the asking price for Vucevic could be fairly low. This is where the Pacers come in to land a center that could severely help them the rest of the season.
"Vučević's $20 million salary, with a third and final season to go at $21.5 million in 2025-26, is far more palatable for teams to absorb. One GM told me he would put the two-time All-Star's likely price point in a trade at two second-round picks."
If the Pacers were to land Vucevic, it would give them some extra depth across the frontcourt. The two-time All-Star could pair nicely with Turner, giving Indiana two bigs that can space the floor well.
Landing Vucevic could also give the Pacers some insurance in case Turner walks this summer. The veteran big man will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could demand a salary outside the comfort zone of Indiana.
"Another reason Turner could be a key factor in 2025 free agency is that he turns 29 shortly before next offseason, so the team that signs him should get the remainder of his prime but not many post-prime years, taking some of the risk out of the contract. He also may be more feasible to sign because the Pacers are only about $20 million below the luxury tax line after retaining Obi Toppin and Andrew Nembhard this offseason."
Vucevic won't solve all the problems for Indiana but he could make them a lot more formidable in the Eastern Conference. This team went to the Conference Finals a year ago and wants to get themselves back to that spot again this season.
More Pacers: Pacers Land $36M Former First Overall Pick in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Pacers Star In Line to Earn Massive Payday in 2025 Free Agency
Former Pacers Hall of Famer Believes He Could Dominate Modern NBA