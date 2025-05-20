Pacers Being Heavily Disrespected in NBA Title Odds
The Indiana Pacers are just one series win against their Eastern Conference rivals, the New York Knicks, away from the NBA Finals, though Las Vegas has them listed as underdogs.
The bookmakers at BetMGM have given the Pacers the longest odds among the four remaining teams at +800, while the Knicks hold the second-best odds at +450.
BetMGM lists the Oklahoma City Thunder as the biggest favorite to win the Larry O'Brien trophy at -175, with the Minnesota Timberwolves at +600, positioned between the Knicks and Pacers.
The Pacers' odds indicate that the Knicks are favored to win the series at -155, with Indiana valued at +130.
The implied betting odds give the Knicks a 60.78 percent of winning the series.
The odds are intriguing, especially since the Pacers defeated the Knicks in the playoffs last season, clinching Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.
The bookmakers are likely considering adding Karl-Anthony Towns, who was traded from the Timberwolves during the past offseason.
The Knicks made a significant move to acquire a big man who can help relieve some pressure from star Jalen Brunson, creating two distinct star players capable of scoring at a high level.
The series will feature Brunson going head-to-head with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, a matchup between two of the top offensive guards in the league.
The Knicks being in New York, a major media market, typically influences the odds, especially considering that Knicks fans are likely to bet big on their team.
The Pacers have played like the top team in the playoffs so far, showcasing exceptional shot-making and demonstrating abundant energy on both ends of the court.
The Knicks have a physicality advantage and can wear down a young team like the Pacers, especially on the boards, which have been a weakness for the Pacers.
The series is set to begin on Wednesday, May 21, with the first game taking place at Madison Square Garden, the mecca of basketball.
