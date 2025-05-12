Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Controversial Ejection Explained
The Indiana Pacers dominated Game 4 of their second-round playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking a 3-1 series lead. From start to finish, the Pacers looked like the better team, and they are now just one win away from reaching their second straight Eastern Conference Finals.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Regrets Not Speaking at Media Session
However, Game 4 things got a little chippy between the two teams. Pacers forward Bennedict Mathurin was ejected from the game early after getting into it with Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter.
It was a controversial call to eject Mathurin, but the Pacers didn't seem to need him to win the game. But after Game 4, Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star spoke with Crew Chief John Goble to get some answers.
More Pacers news: Cavaliers Have Surprising Advantage Over Pacers in One Key Area
Goble was asked why Mathurin was given a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2, instead of a Flagrant 1 or technical. Here is his response:
"Mathurin extended with a closed fist into Hunter’s sternum. That contact was deemed to be unnecessary and excessive contact."
During the incident, Pacers center Myles Turner came to the defense of his teammate. Turner and Hunter were given technical fouls for the situation.
Goble was also asked about this call from the referee crew.
"During review it was observed that Hunter pushed Mathurin with two hands, that dead ball act was deemed to be unsportsmanlike act and technical foul was assessed for that action. Turner was then observed bumping Hunter, and that dead ball act was also deemed to be unsportsmanlike act and a technical foul was assessed."
While the Pacers didn't need Mathurin to win the game, the ejection likely shouldn't have happened. Or at the very least, Hunter should have been ejected as well.
But the Pacers will have a chance to end this series with the Cavaliers in Game 5 on Tuesday night. Cleveland will likely come out with a sense of desperation, so the Pacers will need to stay focused if they want to advance.
More Pacers news:
Tyrese Haliburton Credits Rick Carlisle For One Key Element in Pacers Dominant Game 4
Tyrese Haliburton Shrank When Pacers Needed Him Most
Pacers Have to Figure Out Massive Disadvantage vs Cavaliers
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Pushes Back on Criticism Over Skipped Media Session
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.