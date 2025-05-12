Tyrese Haliburton Credits Rick Carlisle For One Key Element in Pacers Dominant Game 4
Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton credited head coach Rick Carlisle for his energy in the postseason following the Pacers' 129-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday evening.
"I feel like coach is a savant when it comes to adjustments and getting the best out of guys and I think we kind of just follow that lead," Haliburton said to IndyStar. "His intensity come playoff time is easy to follow. When we have a game like we had last game, such a letdown, he sets the tone with our energy in practice or film or whatever and we just kind of follow that lead."
More Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Regrets Not Speaking at Media Session
The Pacers responded in a big way in Game 4 after they dropped Game 3 on Friday, leading by as many as 44 points and now allowing the visitors to take a lead during the contest despite Benedict Mathurin's first-quarter ejection. The 41-point lead the hosts held at halftime tied a playoff record.
Haliburton posted 11 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 26 minutes during Game 4. He's averaging 16 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 9.4 assists in this playoff campaign. As a team, the Pacers shot 42.9 percent from beyond the arc and 52.7% from the floor. Seven different players reached double-digit points in the contest.
More Pacers news: Cavaliers Have Surprising Advantage Over Pacers in One Key Area
The Cavs, who entered the matchup as the No. 1 seed and had the second best record in the NBA during the regular season behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, now face elimination on their home court.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Received Advice From Unlikely All-Star During Playoffs
Indiana will attempt to close out the series in Cleveland to reach their second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Regrets Not Speaking at Media Session
Pacers Have to Figure Out Massive Disadvantage vs Cavaliers
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Pushes Back on Criticism Over Skipped Media Session
For more Pacers news, head over to Pacers on SI.