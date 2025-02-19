Pacers Big Man Moses Brown Set to Sign 10-Day Contract With Western Contender
Moses Brown, after being surprisingly waived by the Indiana Pacers in December, has signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
With the addition and subsequent injury of Anthony Davis, along with centers Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II missing some considerable time for Dallas, this move looks to help the Mavs with their height down low.
Indiana signed Brown to a one-year deal back in November while in a similar position to the one that the Mavericks currently find themselves in.
After James Wiseman and Isiah Jackson went down with Achilles tears early in the season, Brown was the man for the Pacers, albeit briefly.
The 7-foot-2 big man was in the midst of averaging 18.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in the G League with the Westchester Knicks. At 25 years old, he seemed like someone that could not just assist the depleted front court, but potentially grow with the team.
Part of the reason the Pacers let Brown go originally was for financial reasons. Indiana was only hit with a $306,660 cap charge upon his release.
The 25-year-old big man put up 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 5.1 minutes per game in Indiana.
Growing up in New York, New York, Brown went to the opposite coast for college, attending the University of California, Los Angeles. In his one season with the Bruins, he averaged 9.7 points and a team-leading 8.3 rebounds per game.
His NBA career started in 2019 with a brief stint on the Houston Rockets Summer League team before heading to the Portland Trail Blazers on a training camp deal. He would end up playing nine games for them that season.
Brown’s best and longest-tenured season came the next season finding himself on the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 43 appearances, he started 32 games and averaged 21.4 minutes per game.
The big man put up 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. The following season saw him spend time with the Mavericks, where he will return again, but never spent longer than 34 games on one team.
If it’s stability that Brown is looking for, this time around in Dallas may be it. Their current centers in Davis, Lively, and Gafford will not see the floor for at least the next four weeks.
