Former Pacers Forward Set for Season-Ending Surgery
The Indiana Pacers made a real run at the LeBron James-led Cavs in the mid-2010s. They were one of the teams that gave them the biggest problems when they were making the NBA Finals.
Those Pacers teams weren't quite good enough to stop the Cavs from making the Finals, but they came close a couple of times. One of those playoff games will always be remembered as the 'Bojan Bogdanovic game'.
In Game 3 of the first round in 2018, Bogdanovic had 30 points to help the Pacers take a 2-1 lead over the Cavs. Unfortunately, the Cavs would win the series in seven games.
Bogdanovic finished last season with the New York Knicks and lost to the Pacers. This year, he has been with the Brooklyn Nets all season, but hasn't played.
Bogdanovic underwent offseason foot surgery and has been rehabbing all year in the hope of playing. Unfortunately, that rehab has not gone well.
Now, Bogdanovic is having another surgery on his foot, ending any hope of him playing this season for the Nets. It's a shame that he wasn't able to play at all this year.
Bogdanovic is 35 years old now. His NBA career is heading towards the end. This injury might be what drives him to retirment.
Pacers fans hope that he plays at least one more year so he can go out on his own terms. Retiring due to an injury would be a true shame.
Even though he played just two seasons with the Pacers, fans loved having him in Indy. The team wanted to keep him, but he took a bigger offer to play for the Utah Jazz following the 2018 season.
As far as Bogdanovic is concerned, this injury might be good for the Nets. They are about to go on a full-on tank at the end of the season to improve their odds of landing Cooper Flagg.
If Bogdanovic had come back, they would have been a better team, thus hurting their odds of landing Flagg.
In his NBA career, Bogdanovic is averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
