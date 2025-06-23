Pacers-Thunder Game 7 Draws Record-Breaking Viewership
The Indiana Pacers were a win away from being crowned NBA champions. Instead, they came up short against the much more dynamic Oklahoma City Thunder team in Game 7.
Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday marked the first Finals Game 7 in almost a decade — and it delivered in more ways than one. The matchup also drew the highest viewership numbers for an NBA Finals game since 2019, cementing its place as a can’t-miss moment in basketball history.
ESPN PR announced that Sunday's Game 7 averaged 16,353,000 viewers on ABC and ESPN+ and peaked with 19,281,000 viewers.
The Pacers-Thunder series averaged 10.266 million viewers. Not only was Game 7 a success in terms of viewership, but the 2025 NBA Playoff audience also averaged 6.1 million, up 10 percent from the previous season.
The game was entertaining for stretches, as most Game 7s are, but it lacked the firepower, at least on the Pacers' side.
Indiana was without their star guard, Tyrese Haliburton, for most of the game as he ruptured his Achilles tendon inside the first few minutes of the game.
He was on his way to having the game of his life as he scored nine points, all of them brought from beyond the arc. Instead, he was ruled out for the rest of the game. While the Pacers put up a fight, it was not enough against the Thunder, who had been dominant throughout the season.
It was, and it will continue to be, a tough blow for Indiana, as this injury will likely mean that Haliburton will be ruled out for the 2025-26 season. There is a chance he can suit up sometime toward the second half of the season, but it will depend on how he recovers and where the Pacers stand at the time.
The Pacers enter next season with the top five odds to win the Eastern Conference. Their odds would have been higher if Haliburton was on course to start the season and beyond, but now it's unclear how the Pacers will look without their floor general.
