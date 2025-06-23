Pacers Lose Both Tyrese Haliburton and an NBA Title in Blowout Game 7 Loss
The Indiana Pacers had a shot to win an NBA title for the first time in franchise history. Heading into the game, they had a lot of confidence that they could win the game on the road.
In the first quarter, the Pacers lost their best player to an Achilles injury. Tyrese Haliburton suffered the injury after hitting three three-point shots and looking like a factor.
Despite the fact that the Pacers had the lead at halftime, they weren't able to overcome a barrage of third-quarter turnovers. The Pacers lost Game 7 in the most devastating way possible.
Read more: Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Exits Game 7 With Gruesome Injury
Not only did the Pacers lose Game 7 103-91, but they will lose Haliburton for next season. With him suffering his injury as late in the season as possible, he likely won't suit up at all next year.
It's an absolutely brutal way for this season to end after such a magical run. It was incredibly disappointing for the Pacers to lose this game. Turnovers killed them once again.
Indiana committed 21 turnovers, and they clearly missed Haliburton's ball-handling ability. Once he was out, the Pacers started turning the ball over, and they weren't able to compensate for his loss.
Myles Turner continued his pattern of being an absolute zero on the offensive side of the ball. He took just four shots and was a -12, which was the worst of any player in the starting lineup.
More Pacers news: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Reacts to Thunder Parade Buses Before Game 7
This is more than just a loss that keeps the Pacers from winning the NBA championship. Haliburton's injury means that a young team that is clearly one of the best teams in the league is out of the running next season.
Sunday night was the most devastating night in the history of the Indiana Pacers. It's impossibly hard for them to comprehend what happened and to move forward after this.
The Eastern Conference will be weak next year, so the Pacers should still make the playoffs. An NBA championship is likely out the window.
The Pacers came agonizingly close to winning a championship. Instead, they go home with the biggest gut punch possible.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Pascal Siakam Reacts to Viral Bizarre Eye Clip
Pacers News TJ McConnell's Father Crashed Post-Game Interview in Heartwarming Fashion
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.