What's Next For Pacers After Brutal NBA Finals Loss?
The Indiana Pacers' special playoff run came crashing down in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Within a few minutes of the game starting, the Pacers' chances took a massive hit when star guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury.
It has now been confirmed that Haliburton tore his Achilles, and the Pacers didn't just lose a chance at a title. Haliburton will likely miss the majority of next season due to the injury, which will impact how the team goes about things this offseason.
It had been previously reported that Indiana was planning on going into the luxury tax to keep the core group together, but with the injury to Haliburton, that remains to be seen. Star center Myles Turner will be a free agent, and he is expected to return to the team.
But anytime a player enters free agency, things can change quickly. The loss in the NBA Finals should have Indiana feeling good about itself, even if they didn't win, however.
This team needs more help in the frontcourt, and they could also use a little more defensive help. Indiana will have to make some big decisions on players such as Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith this summer, with each player becoming eligible for a new contract soon.
The injury to Haliburton will directly impact a lot of different things since the team can't rely on having him around next year. Indiana can likely still make the postseason with this current group, but without Halibuyrton, any chance at a title run could be tough.
The Pacers may elect to look on the trade market for some help in the backcourt as well. Veteran T.J. McConnell could slot into the starting role, but he may be better served to stay as the backup guard.
The front office is going to have to get creative this offseason after this playoff run. Indiana's roster could look a little different next season, but they did find a recipe that works this year.
