Pacers Blockbuster Trade Proposal to Snatch Giannis Antetokounmpo From Bucks
The Indiana Pacers have started the new NBA season off with a record of 4-4. It's been a strange start, with the Pacers playing inconsistent basketball throughout the year.
They reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season and are looking to get themselves back to that place this year. However, it could take them swinging a big trade to make it happen again.
Indiana has plenty of pieces on their roster that could interest other teams. Each season we see different star players get disgruntled which normally leads to a trade happening.
The big rumor going around currently is that the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking at trading away star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo due to their poor start. If Antetokounmpo does become available, the Pacers should absolutely look into trying to acquire his services.
Pairing Antetokounmpo alongside star guard Tyrese Haliburton would push the Pacers toward the top of the Eastern Conference so Indiana would need to put everything on the table to land him. But would could a deal for Antetokounmpo look like?
Here is a proposed three-team deal that involves the Pacers, Bucks, and Charlotte Hornets.
Indiana receives: Antetokounmpo and center Nick Richards from Charlotte
Bucks receive: Center Myles Turner, forward Obi Toppin, guard Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, a 2025 first-round pick from the Pacers, a 2028 first-round pick from the Pacers, a 2029 first-round swap with Indiana, and a 2030 first-round pick from the Pacers
Hornets receive: Forward Jarace Walker and a 2031 second-round pick from the Bucks
The Bucks would then look for a trade partner for guard Damian Lillard, signaling they are blowing everything up. But they would get a nice haul for Antetokounmpo including four first-round picks and some solid pieces to work around.
For Indiana, they would get a center to replace Turner in Richards. He has shown a strong ability to be a rim protector and could earn a starting role with Indiana.
But the big prize would be Antetokounmpo. He and Haliburton could help the Pacers truly compete for a title over the next few years and their offensive attack would be almost unstoppable.
Antetokounmpo could bring championship experience to Indiana and his defensive abilities would be vital as well. Indiana seems to be one big piece away from heavily going after the title and this type of move could push them over the top.
While it's unlikely that the Pacers would be players for Antetokounmpo if he were to become available, it's certainly an interesting thought to have.
