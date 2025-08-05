Pacers Called Out for 'Gap Year' Strategy
The Indiana Pacers are not expected to contend for an NBA championship next season without Tyrese Haliburton while he recovers from the torn Achilles he suffered in the NBA Finals.
Those around the NBA look at the Pacers as a team that is taking a gap year before getting back into contention, even if that's not a sentiment that those within the locker room share.
They certainly are a much different team without Haliburton. Add in the fact that the Pacers are losing Myles Turner as their starting center, and things certainly have changed in a flash.
Indiana appears to be going all-in on a gap year next year, according to Tim Bontemps and Kevin Pelton of ESPN. They believe that the injury to Haliburton keeps them from having any shot at making another title run.
Everyone who plays for and works for the Pacers rejects that sentiment. They believe that they can still make another deep run in the playoffs next season, even without Haliburton.
There will be a lot more on the plates of both Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard. Siakam turns into the Pacers' best player, while Nembhard will have to run the offense.
Nembhard has shown the skills necessary to be a really good passer and an elite midrange scorer. He will get to show off his full arsenal on offense next season, in addition to his great defensive skills.
The Pacers might use this year to help develop some of the younger players on the roster, such as Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, and Nembhard, but that's not necessarily a gap year.
All of those guys were meaningful members of the rotation in the playoffs this past season, so they don't need a ton of development. Those guys are just going to improve their skills.
Indiana should still make the playoffs in what will be a diluted Eastern Conference next season. Once they get into the playoffs, they've already shown that anything can happen.
It wouldn't be wise to count out Indiana. They play the best when they are the most doubted team in the league, which they have been in each of the last two seasons.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.