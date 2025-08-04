All Pacers

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Has 4-Word Reponse to WWE Boos from Knicks Fans

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has issued a terse reaction to his chilly WWE SummerSlam reception in New Jersey on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product was confronted by an arena's worth of boos from frustrated New York Knicks fans when his visage was presented on the jumbo screen.

For context — Haliburton's Pacers have knocked the Knicks out of the playoffs in each of the past two playoffs, including a six-game Eastern Conference Finals defeat in New York's first appearance at that level since 2000.

On Sunday, Haliburton was booed while using crutches and wearing a walking boot, having torn his Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Haliburton, a longtime WWE fan, got in on the fun during John Cena's match, allowing one of his crutches to be utilized as a surprise weapon. Cena lost.

On Monday, Haliburton clapped back to the MetLife Stadium crowd.

"Missed y'all too NY," Haliburton wrote on his official X account, followed by a pair of heart emojis in the Knicks' team colors of blue and orange.

The 25-year-old will be shelved for the entirety of the 2025-26 season recovering from his ailment. He'll look to build on a second All-NBA run last season when he does return in 2026-27.

Across a career-most 73 contests in 2024-25, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points on .473/.388/.851 shooting splits, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks, while serving as the absolute fulcrum of one of the league's fastest and most devastatingly effective offenses.

He appeared poised to be one of the NBA's signature stars, having taken the Pacers on deep playoff runs that included his first Finals appearance. Now, fans will have to wait at least a year to see his story continue on the hardwood.

