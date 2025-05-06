Pacers-Cavaliers: Cleveland to Be Without Three Players for Game 2
The Indiana Pacers will look to take a 2-0 series lead on the road before the series returns home for Games 3 and 4.
They have a great chance to do just that in Game 2, as they will take on a shorthanded Cavaliers squad.
The Cavaliers will be with three key players: Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
Hunter is ruled out with a thumb injury, Garland is out with his ongoing toe injury, and Mobley is out due to an ankle injury.
Hunter is dealing with a dislocated finger on his right band. The former Virginia cavalier played 30 minutes off the bench and finished with 11 points, four rebounds and an assist. With Hunter out of the rotation, look for Isaac Okoro and Javonte Green to help shoulder the load.
Garland is set to miss his fourth straight game as he continues to recover from a nagging toe injury. Although he participated in a light practice Monday morning, head coach Kenny Atkinson noted that it's still difficult to get a clear read on his progress. Sam Merrill filled in as the starter in Game 1 but had a limited impact, finishing with just six points in 18 minutes of action.
Ty Jerome will now start in place of Garland.
Dean Wade will start in place of Mobley.
Mobley will be sidelined with a sprained left ankle sustained in Game 1. Before exiting, he delivered a strong performance—scoring 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 36 minutes. Mobley’s next opportunity to return will be in Game 3 on Friday in Indiana.
The Pacers are still underdogs in this contest with a +5.5 spread.
Indiana will look to take home-court advantage completely and head back to their rowdy fans with a 2-0 lead and put the final nail in the coffin this weekend.
