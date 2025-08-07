Pacers Coach Has Made Decision on Leaving For Knicks Job
The Indiana Pacers made an unlikely run to the NBA Finals, and everyone deserves credit for that run. The players, coaching staff, and front office all deserve credit for making this run.
Indiana started the year with a rough record because of the various injuries that the team suffered. The coaches helped get them through that tough 10-15 start and got them rolling.
One of the Pacers' top assistant coaches is Mike Weinar. The New York Knicks were interested in bringing him on to Mike Brown's staff to be his top assistant.
Weinar has decided to pull himself out of consideration for that job, meaning that he will stay with the Pacers next season.
Despite the fact that he is not the top assistant under Rick Carlisle, he wants to stay in Indy. He must think that this Pacers team is still special, even without Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton will miss all of next year, but he will be back for the 2026-27 season. That's when the Pacers are targeting a return to the Finals, which gives them a year to figure out the center spot.
Weinar has done a good job in Indiana, even if he doesn't get mentioned as much as Lloyd Pierce or Jenny Boucek. A lot of the work he does goes under the radar.
Brown obviously knows how good Weinar is, especially running the offense. There's a reason why the Pacers have one of the best offenses in the entire league, and he's certainly a big reason.
The Pacers play their best when they are doubted, which they have been in each of the last two seasons. Weinar is going to have to make changes to the offensive game plan without Haliburton available.
Indiana is still a great team, but they might not be the elite team they were the last three months of this past season. How Weinar is able to help Andrew Nembhard command the offense will go a long way.
The Knicks haven't been able to beat the Pacers in the playoffs in either of the last two years, so the best thing they can come up with is to steal coaches off their staff.
