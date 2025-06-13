Pacers Could be in Trouble With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Loss Record
The Indiana Pacers took yet another surprising win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, though Game 4 could be another story.
The Pacers lead 2-1 in the series and play another crucial game on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.
Despite playing at home, the Pacers are going to face a scarier version of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
During the 2025 playoffs, coming off a loss, he averaged 33.6 points per game and is 5-0, according to Underdog NBA.
He finds a way to step up his performances, which the Thunder urgently need, given its offensive struggles.
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held in check for most of Game 3, scoring only 24 points in 42 minutes.
His skill set is certifiably MVP worthy, but the Pacers' defense did not allow him the luxury of feeling comfortable, making him earn every point he got in Game 3.
Uncharacteristically, he committed six turnovers in the game, struggling to make the right reads due to various defensive coverages.
Guard Andrew Nembhard applied pressure on Gilgeous-Alexander throughout the game, though his time Pacers coach Rick Carlisle mixed in some double-teams and traps that threw off the reigning MVP.
It was a new wrinkle deployed by Indiana, though a score of Gilgeous-Alexander's caliber will make adjustments for Game 4.
Over the past couple of seasons, Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the best scorers in the NBA, driving to the basket relentlessly and being able to shoot the ball from all over the court.
His biggest offensive weapons are a consistent mid-range jumper and incredible finishing ability, while also playing through contact well and drawing fouls from his high-volume interior attack.
Refrees are put into hard spots given how often he receives contact and how the star reacts after getting hit, though Game 3 saw many fewer fouls called on Pacers defenders, allowing Indiana to play physically.
If the referees call the game in a similar fashion during Game 4, the Pacers could stifle Gilgeous-Alexander's drives to the rim, taking away a key part of his game.
While certain aspects of his game could be limited, Gilgeous-Alexander will come out aggressive, looking to shake off the bad game, and the Pacers will be in for a long night of defending.
