'We Don't Have a Chance', Pacers' Rick Carlisle Gets Real on NBA Finals
The Indiana Pacers are two wins away from being crowned the 2025 NBA champions. However, they have a long way to go and their opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder will not go down quietly.
Still, the reality of the situation is that they are only two wins away from the title, and the excitement around Indiana is palpable. The Pacers know the work is far from done, especially head coach Rick Carlisle.
Carlisle has established himself as one of the best coaches in the league, and he knows better than anyone what it means to come away as the last team standing. Carlisle is not sitting comfortably, not even close, despite being up 2-1 in the series.
During his press conference on Thursday, Carlisle was blunt with the media, saying he realizes how big of an underdog his team is and the uphill battle they face for the rest of the series.
“We're gonna be an underdog in every game in this series. It was 10.5 in the first two games, 5.5 last night and then tomorrow. It's a daunting challenge. Anything less than a total grit mindset, we just don't have a chance"
Although the Pacers are up 2-1 in the series and are home, they are the underdogs for Game 4. The Thunder are currently favorites with a -5.5 spread. The Pacers know they are far from done.
Not only does Carlisle realize that, but so does Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton. After their Game 3 win, he was undisturbed.
“There’s nothing to get excited about right now,” Haliburton said. “We’re still a long way away.”
The Pacers entered the series as the underdogs and that remains the case. Although their title odds dropped from +400 to +185, they are still the underdogs. According to ESPN Bet, Indiana has +185 odds to win the whole thing, compared to the Thunder who have -220 odds.
Haliburton holds the best Finals MVP odds among Pacers players at +300, while Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads all contenders with -230 odds.
When it comes to the length of the series, ESPN Bet currently favors the Pacers winning it in six games, giving that outcome the best odds for them at +340.
