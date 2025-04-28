Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Talks Injury From Scary Fall During Game 4
The Indiana Pacers took Game 4 from the Milwaukee Bucks, earning a 3-1 series advantage in the best-of-seven playoff series. Indiana has proven that they have been the better team so far this series, but the team did hold their breath during Game 4.
Forward Aaron Nesmith took what looked like a hard fall during the game after he made contact with Bucks forward Bobby Portis under the basket. Nesmith fell directly on his back, and the Pacers' roster started to worry that he had suffered an injury.
Nesmith was able to shake it off, and continue in the game. But after the fact, he discussed the play, talking about the injury that he sustained from it.
"It's a little stiff," Nesmith said. "I'll rub some dirt on it and be alright."
The Pacers need Nesmith healthy if they want to truly compete for a title this season. The forward has been huge in their efforts this year, and Indiana has loved what he brings to the table.
Nesmith brings energy to this Pacers team, giving them a solid floor spacer on the offensive end. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton weighed in on how important Nesmith is to this team.
"That's who Double-A is," Haliburton said. "What he brings doesn't always show up on the scoresheet. Some people say, like, they're willing to die for this. Double-A is willing to die for this. He gives it his all every night and I think every team in the NBA wants a guy like Aaron Nesmith. Every team who wins big and ultimately wins it all always has a guy like Aaron Nesmith."
For the season, Nesmith has averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Nesmith has shot 43.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season as well, showing off his impressive range.
The forward was a big difference in Game 4, helping Indiana get the win.
"It's just experience," Nesmith said. "Being in these positions before playing in these big moments. Just being more comfortable. ... My teammates are putting me in a good spot to be great. Taking what the defense gives me, not forcing, not overstepping, just playing good quality basketball."
Indiana is now in a position to advance to the next round with one more win. Nesmith has been a big factor in that, and will look to help his team even more in Game 5.
