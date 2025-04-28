Pacers to Face Bucks Without Damian Lillard Following Achilles Tear
Following news that Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has suffered an Achilles tear, the star guard will miss the remainder of the postseason. The Indiana Pacers knew that this news could be coming down, but now it's a reality that could change the rest of the series.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news on social media.
This is certainly rough news for the Bucks, and not how the Pacers wanted this series to go. Indiana wanted to beat Milwaukee, but injuries can take the fun out of everything.
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton weighed in on the Lillard injury after it happened during Game 4 of the series. Haliburton and Lillard have had a minor rivalry going this series, but Haliburton was quick to support his fellow point guard.
Indiana currently holds a series lead of 3-1 as they get set for Game 5. The scene now shifts back to Indiana for the game, as the Pacers will look to close out the Bucks.
Without Lillard in the lineup, it could be tough for Milwaukee to extend this series. But Milwaukee is likely dealing with the injury news, rather than focusing on the series right now.
The Pacers have proven that they have been the better team this series, but this certainly is unfortunate for Lillard. The hope is that he can make a full and speedy recovery from this horrible injury.
Indiana will now go back to the game plan that they had in Game 1 of the series, essentially trying to limit star Giannis Antetokounmpo. It will be easier said than done, but Indiana has the tools in place to find success against this Bucks team.
If the Pacers do advance to the next round, they will likely take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland is currently up 3-0 on the Miami Heat, and the two teams seem destined to meet in the second round of the postseason.
