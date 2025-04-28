Pacers' Myles Turner Reveals How He Slowed Giannis Antetokounmpo Down in Game 4
The Indiana Pacers took Game 4 from the Milwaukee Bucks to go up 3-1 in their best-of-seven playoff series. It was a tight game early on, but Indiana was able to wear down the Bucks down the stretch.
Bucks star Damian Lillard left the game due to a serious injury, and Milwaukee could never recover. The Pacers took advantage of this fact, and used it to glide to a win.
But the Indiana defense also did a good job on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as well, holding him to his lowest scoring output of the series.
Antetokounmpo still dropped 28 points on the Pacers, but he wasn't as effective on the floor. Part of this was due to the defense from Pacers star center Myles Turner.
Turner discussed how he was able to slow down the former league MVP in the game.
"I think it's just experience," Turner said. "Having to guard him for a long time, he's gotten the better of me quite a bit. But studying film and studying tendencies, I think that's a big part of it. Once you're actually out there in the fire, you either sink or swim. I think I'm starting to figure some things out, but at the same time, he's still a great player. Just as you figure out one thing one night, that doesn't mean it's going to be the same thing the next night."
The Pacers know that Antetokounmpo is going to get his points, but if they can limit him more, they will have a better chance to win. Turner helped make him uncomfortable all game long, and it helped his team grab the big victory.
"Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire," Turner said. "I think that you have to bring the fight to him at times and go at him defensively as well."
Indiana still has work to do to close the series out, but they have been very good at home this season. If the Pacers can put together another strong gameplan, they should advance to the next round with ease.
More Pacers news: Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Says Game 4 Will Be Decided by One Player
Tyrese Haliburton Credits Pacers Fans For Making Bucks Uncomfortable
Pacers' Pascal Siakam Ignores Question on Damian Lillard Incident
Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Talks Concern in Tyrese Haliburton Game 1 Struggles
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.