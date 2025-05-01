Pacers Could Face Shorthanded Cavaliers Team in Game 1
The Indiana Pacers will soon face the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in their second-round series. The Pacers dominated one division rival, and they will look to do the same to the Cavaliers starting on Sunday.
The Pacers will start this series on the road and look to take away home-court advantage from the start. Indiana has proven that they are a real threat, and this series will be one of their biggest tests.
Although the Cavaliers will enter this series as the favorites, Cleveland could be without one of their top players, All-Star guard Darius Garland, for at least one game.
Garland remains day-to-day with a big toe sprain. He was forced to be sidelined for Games 3 and 4 of their series against the Miami Heat. His services weren't needed, as the Cavaliers easily took care of business without Garland in the lineup.
Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson is unsure if his star guard will play or not.
"There's some concern there," Atkinson said. " I could see it go either way."
The 25-year-old has been outstanding throughout the series, putting up 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 51.6 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three-point range.
During the regular season, Garland appeared in 75 games and posted averages of 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
The Cavaliers drafted Garland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. This season against the Pacers, Garland averaged 22.0 points per game, 7.0 assists, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.5 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three in 32.0 minutes of action and two games this season.
The former Vanderbilt guard has plenty of time to rest and prepare for Game 1. If Garland can't go, it will be a huge blow for the Cavaliers and their offices but also a massive break for the Pacers, who will look to steal Game 1.
According to ESPN Bet, the Pacers are heavy road underdogs for Game 1 with a +7.5 spread.
