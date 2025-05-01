Pacers Ban Tyrese Haliburton's Dad From Games for Foreseeable Future
In something of a shocker, the Indiana Pacers front office and Tyrese Haliburton's father, John, have agreed that John will not be present at the Pacers' home and road games — i.e. any of their games — "for the foreseeable future," Indiana sources have informed Shams Charania of ESPN.
John Haliburton got into a heated war of words with two-time MVP Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in the immediate aftermath of Indiana's five-game playoff series defeat over the Bucks on Tuesday.
After the Pacers went 8-0 in the final 40 seconds of a Game 5 overtime frame and bested the Bucks, 119-118, to win the series, John Haliburton unfurled a towel from his baseline courtside seat and approached a stunned and exhausted Antetokounmpo.
John Haliburton then proceeded to taunt Haliburton and wave the towel.
Antetokounmpo initially held firm and didn't react, but he eventually stepped up to the elder Haliburton and appeared to respond to the trolling, as Evan Sidery of Forbes details.
Obviously, an older man taking to the court and talking smack to some of the best athletes in the world could be dangerous for all involved parties.
John Haliburton eventually took to his personal X account to apologize for his behavior.
"I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game," John Haliburton wrote. "This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again."
In his postgame presser, Tyrese Haliburton even called out his father for his behavior.
Now, the No. 4-seeded Pacers will move on to square off against the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, with Game 1 slated to tip off on Sunday.
Cleveland is even better-rested than Indiana, having swept the Miami Heat in an absolutely dominant first round series meeting.
Following a shaky shooting start to his postseason, Tyrese Haliburton seemed to have rediscovered his fastbreaking awesomeness in that closing contest. Haliburton had been averaging just 15.5 points on .407/.290/.750 shooting splits through his first four games of the series — although his 12.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds in that frame were nothing to sneeze at.
The 6-foot-5 Fresno State product scored 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the floor and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line, dished out nine dimes, grabbed five boards, swiped three steals and blocked three shots in Game 5. With or without his dad cheering him going forward, it seems that Tyrese Haliburton will be ready to roll this weekend.
