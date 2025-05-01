Pacers Announce Full Schedule For Playoff Matchup vs Cavaliers
After making quick work of the Milwaukee Bucks in a second straight first round series defeat, the Indiana Pacers are now gearing up for a second round playoff matchup against some real competition: the Cleveland Cavaliers, who thanks to a 64-18 record nabbed the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Cleveland, boasting three 2025 All-Stars in guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell and Defensive Player of the Year power forward/center Evan Mobley, made mincemeat of the Miami Heat, who managed to rise from the No. 10 seed in the play-in tournament to become the No. 8 seed. Miami was decimated by the Cavaliers, and was quickly swept.
The Cavaliers will prove to be formidable foes, no doubt, but the pace-and-space Pacers flashed impressive coherence on both sides of the ball against Milwaukee, and seem more than up for the challenge that Cleveland represents in this matchup.
Now, we have a better insight into when all this action will transpire.
A league source has supplied Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star with all the dates for the series. Game times and TV destinations have yet to be determined, per Dopirak.
Game 1 is slated to tip off on Sunday, May 4. Game 2 is expected to be scheduled for May 6. Both those contests will transpire in Cleveland, given that the Cavaliers have the superior record and will thus possess homecourt advantage. Game 3, in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will happen on May 9. Game 4 is expected to happen on May 11.
A Game 5, if necessary, would take place back in Cleveland on May 13. A Game 6 in Indiana, again if necessary, would happen two days later, on May 15. The two teams would have a three-game layoff before a hypothetical Game 7 in Quicken Loans Arena, which would tip off on May 18.
The league has yet to officially reveal any of this information beyond Game 1's Sunday tilt.
