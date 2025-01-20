Pacers Could Land $48M Forward in Multi-Team Trade With Lakers
The Indiana Pacers have put themselves in position for real success throughout the remainder of the NBA season. After a slow start, Indiana has started to play much better and they are rolling right now.
Indiana has gone 8-2 over their past 10 games and is now in a position to make a splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline. While the Pacers don't want to disrupt the flow that they are in, the front office has to think about the future of the team.
In this new trade idea, Indiana parts with longtime center Myles Turner. Losing Turner certainly hurts the Pacers but this deal would help to set up the franchise past this season.
After using the Spotrac trade machine and abiding by the new CBA restrictions here is what the deal would look like. It would be a multi-team trade between the Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Washington Wizards
Pacers receive: Jonas Valancuinas, Jarred Vanderbilt, and a top-5 protected 2029 first-round draft pick
Lakers receive: Myles Turner
Wizards receive: Gabe Vincent, a two 2025 second-round draft picks
The biggest argument for trading Turner is that he is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of this season. While the Pacers do want to retain him, there is no guarantee that he will return to the team once he hits free agency.
This deal would ensure that Indiana doesn't lose out on their star big man for nothing. Bringing in Valancuinas would give the Pacers another center to work with this season and he is signed for two more years as well.
Indiana would lose some defense and floor spacing with Turner gone but they would land a highly-coveted draft pick. The Lakers 2029 first-round pick has been one of the better ones available in recent years and Indiana lands it.
Los Angeles has been after Turner for a few seasons now and they willingly part ways with the pick to land him. Paired with Anthony Davis, Turner could help the Lakers compete for a title this season.
The Lakers could then re-sign Turner in the offseason, part of why they would be willing to move the pick. But Indiana also gets a lethal defender in Vanderbilt in the deal. While he has been hurt this season, Vanderbilt is normally a strong rebounder and defender when healthy.
This trade could help the Pacers long-term as they get some insurance if Turner leaves. The team also would get additional draft capital to use down the line.
